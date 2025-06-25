Top 4 Michael Jackson documentaries and films you should see

Michael Jackson. Photo: instagram.com/michaeljackson

American singer Michael Jackson remains an iconic figure in global pop culture. His art and life continue to inspire both admiration and controversy. From fashion to music, Jackson's influence is still felt, and films about him reveal new layers of his complex personality.

On the 16th anniversary of his passing, Novyny.LIVE shares a selection of films worth watching — not just for fans.

Moonwalker (1988)

This film portrays Michael Jackson as Moonwalker — a pop star with extraordinary powers who confronts the criminal underworld to protect those he loves. His main nemesis is a villain named Frankie, who is hungry for power. Moonwalker is a cult film full of energy, emotion, and Jackson’s own music.

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009)

This documentary shows the behind-the-scenes preparations for Jackson’s planned London tour. Viewers get an inside look at rehearsals, dancer auditions, stage visuals, and the technical setup — all closely overseen by Jackson himself. The film highlights his meticulous attention to detail, calm leadership, and pursuit of perfection.

Michael Jackson: The Life of an Icon (2011)

The documentary features interviews with Jackson’s family — his mother Katherine, brother Tito, and sister Rebbie — as well as celebrities like Whitney Houston, Smokey Robinson, and Paul Anka. Covering his entire biography, from The Jackson 5 to his final days, the film took 15 months to produce. According to the creators, their goal was to tell Jackson’s real story — including the good and the bad — without tabloid distortions.

Leaving Neverland (2019)

A controversial documentary that delves into the darker chapters of Jackson’s life. Told through the testimonies of two men who allege they were sexually abused by the singer as children, the film offers an emotionally intense journey through fame, trauma, and blurred truths.

