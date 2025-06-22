Weekend watchlist: 4 romantic movies worth your time

Scene from the movie "Love Lies Bleeding". Photo: screenshot

Love is an eternal theme that inspires directors and touches the hearts of viewers around the world. This warm feeling can change lives, heal souls, and give hope even in the darkest times.

The editors of Novyny.LIVE recommend interesting movies that will bring couples closer together.

Advertisement

"Touch" (2024)

The movie is based on the Icelandic bestseller Touch by Ólafur Jóhann Ólafsson. It tells the story of the widower's emotional journey as he tries to find his first love. The man receives the terrible diagnosis, and his only desire is to see his beloved again, who disappeared 50 years ago.

"Timestalker" (2024)

Young Scottish maid Agnes is constantly unlucky in love. The heroine keeps dying and in her new life, falls in love again with those who, instead of support and care, only add to her problems. To avoid this terrible fate, the woman must walk the path of enlightenment.

"Love Lies Bleeding" (2024)

This vibrant movie combines romance, action, and crime. The main character, Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder, falls in love with Lou, a reclusive gym manager, and heads to Las Vegas for a competition. The couple's passion will drag them into a whirlpool of crime and criminal connections.

"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" (2025)

After losing the love of her life, Mark Darcy, during the humanitarian mission in Sudan, Bridget has been living alone for four years and devoting all her time to her children. The main character gives herself another chance to find love and signs up for a popular dating app. Bridget plunges headlong into new feelings.

We previously wrote about the three best movies about holidays for those who want to go on vacation. Our editorial team also compiled a selection of movies about the invention of nuclear weapons.