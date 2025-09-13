Director Oleg Sentsov has become the commander of one of the battalions

Oleg Sentsov. Photo: Oleg Sentsov/Facebook

Ukrainian film director and screenwriter Oleg Sentsov, who spent five years as a political prisoner and took up arms to defend Ukraine in 2022, now commands a battalion. He believes that the war is unlikely to end this year.

How the director comments on events at the front

During the annual YES conference, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation and held in Kyiv on September 12–13, Sentsov noted that people should talk less about the end of the war and focus more on actions that can actually bring it to an end. In his view, the course of the war has changed since 2022. There are no longer combat situations where soldiers run fully exposed with rifles.

"Infantry survives by staying in foxholes, waiting not to be hit by FPV drones. The same goes for our enemy: no more mechanized assaults, no more brigades moving openly — it’s infiltration, small groups of people," the soldier said.

According to him, the Russians are advancing slowly in small increments, so it’s necessary to respond to any enemy movements. If this is done, the opponent will be unable to progress further and will be destroyed.

The Ukrainian defender also emphasized the importance of continuing to pressure Russia politically and economically. He stressed that the second phase of ending the war should involve a change in Russia’s political regime. Russia must acknowledge this war as a mistake, return the occupied territories to Ukraine, apologize, and declare that it will repent for the rest of its existence.

"That will be my Victory. I believe that day will come," said Oleg Sentsov.

