Ukraine creates its own first LLM joining global AI race

Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov. Photo: FEDOROV/Telegram

Ukraine is making an ambitious move in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) by launching the development of its own large-scale language model (LLM). Initiated by the Ministry of Digital Transformation (MinDigit), WINWIN AI Center of Excellence in partnership with Kyivstar, the largest Ukrainian electronic communications operator, aim to create AI with a deep understanding of Ukrainian context, language, and culture. The project's objectives include achieving a technological breakthrough and strengthening digital security, economic growth, and the country's innovation potential.

In the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence, a state that does not control its data risks losing its sovereignty in the digital sphere. Therefore, the creation of the Ukrainian LLM is an element of digital security as well as a technological breakthrough, according to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"This model will form the foundation for developing new artificial intelligence products, ranging from digital assistants to automated government services," said Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during the initiative's presentation.

Who will develop it, and how?

The project began with a memorandum signed by the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Kyivstar, a strategic partner and investor. The company will be responsible for the technical development, training of the model, and expertise.

"Kyivstar will develop and build expertise in this model," Fedorov explained.

A team of 10–15 technical specialists and 30–40 linguists will develop the model to provide high-quality training using a unique set of Ukrainian-language data. According to Mykhailo Nestor, Kyivstar's director of digital product development, the project budget is estimated at $1.5-$2 million, comparable to a similar project in Kazakhstan.

"Implementing a similar project in Kazakhstan cost Veon $1.5-$2 million. In Ukraine, we are focusing on the same amount," said Nestor.

Schedule and availability

The project is designed to last nine months of active development. After that, it will undergo beta testing for up to one year. During this period, the model will be free for government agencies, universities, and nonprofit organizations.

"We plan to release the initial version by the end of 2025," said Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Oleksandr Borniakov, according to Forbes Ukraine.

The model will be open source, meaning it will be accessible to developers. It can be integrated into government services, such as Diia, or used to create AI products.

"We are already considering integrating it into an AI assistant on the Diia portal," Borniakov added.

Benefits for the country

The Ukrainian language model will stimulate the growth of the technology sector. It will create opportunities for the development of thousands of new AI products, ranging from virtual assistants like ChatGPT to tools for automatic translation and data analysis.

"The national model will be more accessible, cheaper, and safer because the data will be stored in Ukraine. It will better account for our language, history, and cultural context," Fedorov emphasized.

The model will also help prevent the kind of manipulation that can occur with foreign AI products.

"It is critically important for us to have control over AI that understands Ukrainian realities," the minister emphasized.

