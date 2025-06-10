ChatGPT is down — best free tools to use instead

The ChatGPT app on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, users around the world lost access to ChatGPT: the bot either did not open dialogues or responded with a noticeable delay. At the same time, the Sora video generator and other OpenAI services were also affected by the outage.

Causes of the ChatGPT outage

Downdetector recorded the peak of complaints around 10:00 Kyiv time, after which OpenAI marked "Elevated error rates" in ChatGPT, Sora, and API on its monitoring page. Despite the partial restoration, the company is still working on fixing the problem and does not give an estimated time for a full launch.

Users' complaints about the ChatGPT outage. Photo: screenshot

Users who manage to log in report significantly slower responses, while others receive an error as early as the chat is loading. Perplexity AI, which partially relies on OpenAI models, is also experiencing outages, as it also reports "slower and higher error rates".

Such a large-scale incident last occurred on January 23, 2025, when elevated errors on the ChatGPT web version lasted almost three hours.

What are the free alternatives to ChatGPT?

While OpenAI specialists are investigating the reasons, many users are looking for a backup tool to work with generative AI. Solutions from various companies are already available on the market.

Among the best alternatives:

Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet scores higher on several logical reasoning and coding tests, and offers a faster Claude Haiku mode.

Google is developing Gemini 2.5 Pro with a "Live" mode that works with a smartphone's camera and on-screen content, and recently added a "scheduled actions" feature for scheduling tasks.

Microsoft Copilot has just launched experimental Copilot Actions, which can book hotels or order flowers without having to navigate between sites.

Pay attention to the alternatives — they can, at least temporarily, cover you during ChatGPT downtime.

