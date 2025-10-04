The purpose of the lapel loop — a little-known jacket mystery

Jacket. Photo: freepik.com

When you buy a business suit, you may sometimes notice a small loop on the left lapel. There may be just one, or sometimes two, running parallel to each other. If you look at the jacket from the side or at the turned-back lapel, you’ll see that most loops are absent, leaving the lapel smooth and without buttons. Naturally, this raises the question: what is this loop on the left side for, and why isn’t it present on all jackets?

The publication Ukr.media provided an answer to this question.

The loop on the lapel is not just a stylish minor detail. It has an ancient origin. Lapels first appeared at the beginning of the Victorian era in the 19th century. At that time, men wore tall frock coats and tailcoats buttoned up completely. When it got stuffy, they would unbutton the top buttons. This created fold-back flaps on the chest, which later evolved into the modern lapels.

Jacket making. Photo: freepik.com

By the way, the word "lapel" comes from German (Latz — bib, flap), while the English term lapel derives from Old English læppa — "piece of cloth."

Originally, the loop on the left lapel was used to fasten a button on the right side, allowing the suit to be fully closed in cold weather. Today, this function is almost obsolete, but the loops are still sewn onto jackets.

Modern use of the loop

Contemporary suits rarely use the loop for its original purpose. However, the tradition remains: the loop now serves as a place for accessories such as boutonnières, pins, medals, or stylish brooches, adding character to the suit.

There is a popular legend about British Prince Albert, who supposedly wore flowers in the lapel loop given to him by Queen Victoria. While this is likely just a charming story, it nicely illustrates the modern decorative use of the lapel loop.

Sometimes jackets feature two loops. This is a sign of a high-quality suit. The second, lower loop helps secure a long flower so it doesn’t move around. Although often associated with Prince Albert, it is actually a practical and aesthetic feature for premium suits.

Types of lapel loops

Lapel loops come in three main types:

Hand-sewn — the classic, highly stylish option.

Milanese — a luxury version, found on high-end jackets.

Machine-made — the most common type on mass-produced suits.

Even if the lapel loop isn’t used as a fastening, it adds a special charm to the suit and reflects attention to detail. For aesthetics enthusiasts, it’s a small but significant touch that completes the outfit.

So next time you examine a jacket, notice the left loop — it’s not just a decorative element, but a tiny historical relic and a mark of style.

