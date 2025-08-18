Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 18 August 2025 12:05
Jenna Ortega's bold autumn fashion — a Wednesday inspired outfit
Jenna Ortega. Photo: Instagram.com/jennaortega

Recently, Jenna Ortega has become a real style icon, and the second season of "Wednesday" only emphasized this status. Each of her public appearances is not just a look, but a whole story.

Novyny.LIVE will tell about one of her most noticeable looks — a suit in gray and black shades.

What look from Jenna Ortega is worth paying attention to?

It consists of a pinstriped jacket with black accents on the lapels and wide, almost dramatic trousers. This cut visually elongates the silhouette, adding austerity and, at the same time, modernity to the look. This decision by stylist Enrique Melendez was dictated by the desire to emphasize the gothic-glamorous aesthetic associated with the character Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega surprised everyone with a new look
Ortega's stylish look. Photo: Instagram.com/jennaortega

Another detail that makes the shot special is the red roses in the actress's hands. They contrast sharply with the black and gray color scheme of the costume and immediately add a dramatic mood to the photo. It's like a hint at classic symbols — a rose as a sign of passion and beauty, and the color red in Wednesday's world always refers to dark romance.

The stylists made sure that all of Ortega's looks were thoughtful and sustained in a single mood — from Gothic to sophisticated minimalism. And although this costume seems more restrained than her other looks (in particular, more revealing dresses with cutouts or transparent fabrics), it is perfectly suited for the fall season.

Ortega never ceases to amaze with new releases
Ortega in a stylish suit. Photo: Instagram.com/jennaortega

It is worth noting that Jenna's wardrobe is increasingly featuring items from major fashion houses. The suit she showed probably belongs to Givenchy. The brand is known for its ability to combine classics with modern shapes, and it is exactly what we see in her look.

It is easy to imagine such a look outside the red carpet, because a strict suit with Gothic accents is an ideal idea for those who want to have a stylish, but not too pretentious look in the fall. The universal silhouette, the fashionable loose fit of the pants, and the play with details make it relevant even in everyday urban looks.

