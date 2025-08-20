Zelensky's new black suit in Washington — the hidden detail explained

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Last Friday, Ukrainian designer Viktor Anisimov showed the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, the new black suit. At first glance, it was a classic, strict look, but there was one almost imperceptible detail: a slit at the back. It was he who made the suit closer to civilian style, and not to the military style to which the President was accustomed during the war years.

Reuters writes about it.

"We think that if we add something subtle to this image, something from civilian clothing to his uniform, then it will be like a lucky charm," Anisimov explained

How Zelensky's new suit was received in the White House

The symbol seems to have worked. On Monday, during a meeting at the White House, Donald Trump personally noted Zelensky's new look.

The atmosphere was surprisingly warm — a sharp contrast to the February month when the Ukrainian president received public criticism for his military attire. The 61-year-old designer from the Chernihiv region admitted that at that time, the criticism of the President's look had hurt him. That is why the current suit became a special mission for him — to show the dignity and confidence of the Ukrainian leader.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump pose for the photo. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Interestingly, the black suit was originally conceived as part of the festive look for Independence Day. There was also the dark blue version. But on Saturday, before they had time to hem the sleeves, Anisimov received the call from the administration and was told that a suit was urgently needed for the visit to the United States.

For Anisimov, it is not the first experience of working with Zelensky. He recalls how, back in the early 2000s, the Kvartal 95 team gradually abandoned black T-shirts in favor of shirts and suits — then he also participated in creating the future President's style.

Now the designer is creating the capsule collection for Zelensky. It is based on elements of military style, reinterpreted in a universal and more relaxed way.

