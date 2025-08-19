Why jeans are banned: inside North Korea's fashion rules

The girl in the jeans. Photo: Freepik

In North Korea, the appearance of citizens is strictly regulated by the state. What is considered ordinary elements of style for the world is considered "Western influence" there, which can threaten the regime.

What is forbidden to wear in the DPRK?

Jeans ban

In North Korea, blue jeans, ripped models, and skinny jeans have been banned. The authorities consider them a manifestation of foreign culture. Now, only classic black loose-fitting pants are allowed.

Blue jeans. Photo: Freepik​​

Clothing for women

Miniskirts and dresses above the knee are taboo. Women are advised to choose mid-length or long dresses. Low-cut, bare shoulders, and swimsuits are not allowed. There are even state standards: how deep the neckline can be, what the height of the heels and the length of the skirt should be.

Makeup and jewelry

Bright makeup is also prohibited. Preference is given to calm shades: brown, light pink, and pastel. Women are not allowed to use red lipstick. Piercing is also considered "anti-socialist".

The girl is doing makeup. Photo: Freepik

Tattoos

Tattoos in the country are strictly controlled. They are only allowed if they glorify the homeland or the ruling ideology. All others are considered a sign of "bad upbringing" and carry the stigma of disadvantage.

Dress code for men and schoolchildren

Men must wear trousers and a collared shirt. School uniform is mandatory: white shirt, navy blue trousers or skirt, bright orange tie, and jacket in cold weather.

Schoolchildren. Photo: Freepik

For tourists

Although foreigners have more freedom, they are also advised not to wear too short or provocative clothes in public. Otherwise, you can get into trouble with the police.

All this demonstrates that in North Korea, fashion is not about self-expression, but about control. Clothing, hairstyles, and even makeup are supposed to emphasize submission to the system, not individuality.

