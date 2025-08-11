Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion North Korea reveals approved hairstyles — some will shock you

North Korea reveals approved hairstyles — some will shock you

en
Publication time 11 August 2025 21:37
Hairstyles allowed in North Korea — photos revealed
A girl is getting a haircut. Photo: Freepik

In North Korea, even appearance is controlled by the state. They believe that any free expression can "shake" the regime, so hairstyles, makeup, and even hair length are strictly regulated.

Photos of permitted hairstyles in the DPRK have appeared on TikTok.

Advertisement

What you can't do with your hair in the DPRK

Official posters with "correct" haircuts have appeared in the country. For women, Kim Jong Un approved only 18 models, and for men, 15. None of them involves dyeing hair: if it is naturally light, it will be, and if it is dark, forget about the blonde. Curling curls for those who have straight hair is also prohibited.

There are certain restrictions on haircuts in the DPRK
Haircuts are allowed in the DPRK. Screenshot from TikTok

Women's hair should be shoulder-length or shorter. Bright makeup is taboo. Only calm shades like brown, light pink, or pastel are allowed. You can safely throw away red lipstick or eyeshadow, because it is also prohibited there.

The most popular men's haircuts in the DPRK
Men's haircuts in the DPRK. Screenshot from TikTok

Finnish journalist Mika Mäkeläinen, who once visited Pyongyang and attended a military parade to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of the founder of the DPRK, Kim Il Sung, also captured these "fashion standards" in a photo and posted it on Twitter. He even tried one of the most popular men's haircuts, but he assures that he could not repeat Kim Jong Un's hairstyle.

Interestingly, in 2014, college students were ordered to wear their hair like the leader himself, while girls were advised to choose the style of the first lady, Ri Sol-ju. And a year later, Kim Jong Un changed his own look — adjusted his haircut and even the shape of his eyebrows, so his subjects probably had to update the "standard" again.

Read also:

The 2000s hair trend Chanel brought back in 2025

fashion trends hairstyles hair style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information