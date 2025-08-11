Hairstyles allowed in North Korea — photos revealed

A girl is getting a haircut. Photo: Freepik

In North Korea, even appearance is controlled by the state. They believe that any free expression can "shake" the regime, so hairstyles, makeup, and even hair length are strictly regulated.

Photos of permitted hairstyles in the DPRK have appeared on TikTok.

Advertisement

What you can't do with your hair in the DPRK

Official posters with "correct" haircuts have appeared in the country. For women, Kim Jong Un approved only 18 models, and for men, 15. None of them involves dyeing hair: if it is naturally light, it will be, and if it is dark, forget about the blonde. Curling curls for those who have straight hair is also prohibited.

Haircuts are allowed in the DPRK. Screenshot from TikTok

Women's hair should be shoulder-length or shorter. Bright makeup is taboo. Only calm shades like brown, light pink, or pastel are allowed. You can safely throw away red lipstick or eyeshadow, because it is also prohibited there.

Men's haircuts in the DPRK. Screenshot from TikTok

Finnish journalist Mika Mäkeläinen, who once visited Pyongyang and attended a military parade to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of the founder of the DPRK, Kim Il Sung, also captured these "fashion standards" in a photo and posted it on Twitter. He even tried one of the most popular men's haircuts, but he assures that he could not repeat Kim Jong Un's hairstyle.

Equality in North Korea: Both sexes have 15 approved haircut models. You can forget about dyeing your hair though. #ylemaailmalla #pyongyang pic.twitter.com/U9CoYwLgt0 — Mika Mäkeläinen (@Mikareport) April 16, 2017

Interestingly, in 2014, college students were ordered to wear their hair like the leader himself, while girls were advised to choose the style of the first lady, Ri Sol-ju. And a year later, Kim Jong Un changed his own look — adjusted his haircut and even the shape of his eyebrows, so his subjects probably had to update the "standard" again.

Read also:

The 2000s hair trend Chanel brought back in 2025