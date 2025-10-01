The most fashionable boots of fall 2025 — your wardrobe won’t be complete without them

High boots. Photo: freepik.com

If you had to choose only one pair of shoes for this fall, stylists would undoubtedly recommend tall, chunky boots. They are also called "riding boots," as this is the type of footwear we are accustomed to seeing on horse riders.

This was reported by French Vogue.

At the Fall-Winter 2025–2026 fashion shows, these boots became true stars. They simultaneously evoke the freedom of cowboys and the nobility of aristocrats who went on horseback rides. That is why this trend is always relevant and adds confidence to any outfit.

What makes these boots special

Boots with wide shafts look great both on slender legs and over tight jeans or trousers. Black ones are a classic, elongating the silhouette and emphasizing the outfit’s formality. Brown ones add warmth and coziness, especially when paired with a beige coat or a cashmere trench. Beige and gray boots suit delicate, light outfits where a sense of airiness is valued.

Brown boots. Photo from Instagram

Stylists recommend having at least one pair with a flat sole for everyday activities — perfect when you need to move quickly around the city, run errands, or take long walks. A heeled pair, on the other hand, becomes your "secret weapon" for evening outings, dates, or business meetings when you want a more striking look.

Spectacular footwear. Photo from Instagram

Another advantage is their versatility. Tall boots pair equally well with a romantic dress and a trench coat as they do with a business suit. Tuck in skinny jeans or leggings, and you get a modern urban look that appears expensive even without extra details.

In short, if you were to choose only one type of footwear for fall, it should definitely be these boots.

