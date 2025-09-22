Fall 2025 trend alert — minimalist "boring" knee-high boots on flat soles

Black boots. Photo: freepik

Although it's still summer in New York and flip-flops seem appropriate, the guests of New York Fashion Week have tuned into the fall mood. Alongside sandals, boots have appeared on catwalks and in the streets, vying for the title of this season's main footwear.

Vogue writes that interestingly, most models look quite simple, and sometimes even deliberately "boring". This is a new fashion course: minimum pathos, maximum comfort.

Advertisement

The everyday boots everyone wants in 2025

This season's miniskirts and dresses look great paired with flat-soled knee-high boots. They add an element of restraint to any look while maintaining an air of elegance. The most popular option is black boots with a glossy finish and no unnecessary details. They are versatile and go with any dress or skirt.

Francesca Babbi. Photo: Vogue

This year's trend continues the classic jockey boot style popularized by Toteme and Ferragamo. Today, these boots can still be seen on the streets, but in a more sophisticated version without the characteristic buckles.

Another trend is boots in warm colors, ranging from deep chocolate to rich chestnut. These boots are most often made of suede. Those who prefer a rougher style will be happy to know that knee-high biker boots with buckles and other bold details remain popular.

Vincenzo Grillo. Photо: Vogue

They regularly appear in street style reports and this season is no exception.

Read more:

From elegant to daring — the most stylish pumps of Fall 2025

Must-have shoes to elevate your fall 2025 look