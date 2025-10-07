Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 7 October 2025 10:21
The tie is back in fashion — creative ways to wear it this Fall
Girl tying a tie. Photo: Freepik.com

The tie is not just about strict dress codes or office meetings. When viewed from a different perspective, it can become the focal point of an outfit. This is exactly what modern fashion-forward women do, turning an ordinary item into a stylish statement piece.

This was reported by Cosmopolitan.

The tie in stylish fall outfits

Tie as a belt

A thin, long tie can easily replace a belt. It can be wrapped around the waist over jeans or tied over a dress. This unexpected accent adds a unique touch to the outfit.

Neck accessory

Instead of a standard knot, experiment with different styles. You can tie it like a choker, loosely knot it into a bow, or even create an asymmetrical knot. The result gives a completely different vibe — from romantic to bold.

A tie can be styled in different ways in outfits.
Tie worn around the neck. Photo: Instagram

Stylish bracelet or bandana

A tie can easily be wrapped around the wrist or used as a headband. This adds lightness and energy to an outfit and works especially well for festival looks.

Improvised bow tie

Tying a tie into a bow creates the effect of a bow tie, but in a far more creative and daring way. Bloggers often use this trick to turn a simple item into a striking detail.

Bag decoration

If you don’t want to wear it at all, a tie can decorate the handle of a bag or backpack. This is a simple way to refresh even the most ordinary accessory.

Thus, as we can see, the tie has long ceased to be merely a business accessory. Today, it is a small tool for bold style experiments—and who knows, this accessory might become your signature piece for the new season.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
