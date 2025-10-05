Unexpected accessory of the season — the hybrid belt bag

Belt bag. Photo: freepik.com

Just a few years ago, the belt bag was mostly associated with sports or travel trips. However, fashion has the power to overturn familiar perceptions. Today, the fanny pack has been reinvented as the belt bag — a hybrid accessory that combines several functions in one.

A stylish accessory that has conquered the runways

This fanny pack can resemble a belt, serve as a peplum with pockets, and at the same time remain a convenient bag. It’s not just a trend, but a whole new category in street fashion that has already secured its place on runways and in bloggers’ wardrobes.

Belt bag. Photo: Vogue

If a classic bag sometimes restricts movement, the belt bag provides freedom — both physical and stylistic. It frees your hands, allows you to carry essentials, and still looks just as striking as a designer clutch or shopper.

Modern designs vary: from minimalist styles barely noticeable at the waist to large, multi-compartment versions. Some resemble mini skirts, while others look more like vests with numerous pockets. These designs add structure and even a sense of "fashion dramaturgy" to an outfit. The belt bag is no longer just a practical item — it’s a bold statement piece that can set the tone for the entire look.

Stylish outfit with a belt bag. Photo: Vogue

The belt bag easily integrates into various styles. For example, it pairs well with oversized coats or even midi dresses. It also adds a bold touch when combined with denim or an all-black look. Additionally, this accessory helps define the silhouette—highlighting the waist or visually emphasizing key points in an outfit.

It’s no surprise that the next-generation belt bag has already become a seasonal must-have. It’s a perfect example of practicality meeting style. So, if you’re looking for a fashion investment that works every day, the hybrid belt bag is just that.

