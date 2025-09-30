Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Autumn classics — timeless pieces that gain value with age

Autumn classics — timeless pieces that gain value with age

en
Publication time 30 September 2025 11:00
Autumn pieces that grow in value over time — smart fashion investments
A girl in a stylish autumn outfit. Photo: freepik.com

Time flies, and seasons change like pages in a book. New trends replace old ones almost every month. What should those do who don’t want to update their wardrobe constantly? The answer is simple: wear what you like — just do it stylishly. It’s not difficult if you know a few fashion tricks that help you stay current without becoming a marketing hostage.

According to Cosmopolitan.

Advertisement

Timeless pieces that never lose popularity

Materials

Autumn evokes warmth and coziness, so the right fabrics are key. The three main stars this season are leather, suede, and knitwear. They never go out of style and appear in fashion bloggers’ looks every year. To make items last longer, choose practical colors and simple, versatile cuts.

A material such as suede will always be relevant.
Suede blazer. Photo via Instagram

Then you can play with accessories — scarves, bags, belts — everything will come in handy.

Colors

Autumn classics are three shades that never fail: brown, burgundy, and gray. Gray looks excellent on knitwear, while brown and burgundy work well for almost everything, from shoes to hats.

Burgundy has become a long-lasting trend in fashion.
Trendy sneakers. Photo via Instagram

Every year, unexpected colors appear to refresh the basic wardrobe and make it more modern.

Prints

In autumn, prints become especially important. While florals dominate in spring, fall brings patterns like plaid. The most popular types are tartan, Prince of Wales, and glen check.

Some prints in clothing are trending
Tartan print coat. Photo via Instagram

On the other hand, houndstooth, Vichy, or Prince of Wales checks are more versatile, so it’s best to use them sparingly to keep the outfit harmonious.

Read more:

Fall 2025 style staple — a suit for trendy looks

From elegant to daring — the most stylish pumps of Fall 2025

Meet the Gucci Giglio Tote — fashion new statement bag

fashion Fall trends clothes style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information