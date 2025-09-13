Incredible autumn looks from Scandinavian fashionistas — worth trying

Beautiful young woman. Photo: Freepik

Autumn has arrived, and that means one thing: it’s time to prepare for the chill and bring out pieces from your wardrobe that will keep you warm and shield you from the wind. Light linen dresses will be replaced by knitted skirts and sweaters, thin jackets will give way to oversized coats and jackets, and hats will be swapped for warm scarves and knitted beanies.

This was reported by Elle.

Advertisement

What Scandinavian fashionistas wear in autumn

Traditionally, Scandinavian fashionistas come to the rescue in such matters. They have long proven that you can look stylish in autumn without complicated formulas. Practical pieces that mix and match easily, along with a few trendy accents, are enough. Their looks always emphasize comfort, simplicity, and coziness — without any unnecessary pomp. That’s why even the most ordinary coffee run turns into a fashionable photo for them.

Stylish look with a jacket. Photo from Instagram

This season, Scandinavian women recommend focusing on knitwear — sweaters, jumpers, and vests. They pair them with anything: from wide-leg jeans and classic trousers to midi skirts and even pajama-style pants.

Sweater as the centerpiece of the outfit. Photo from Instagram

A favorite approach is to layer a white T-shirt or shirt underneath, throw a jacket or trench coat on top, and finish the look with accessories: a leather bag, a baseball cap, or bold jewelry. Footwear can vary — sneakers, loafers, tall boots, or comfortable UGGs.

Another interesting idea is the preppy style. This includes plaid mini skirts, romantic blouses, and iconic Mary-Jane flats. It’s a subtle nod to school days, but presented in a modern and very stylish way.

Outfit for fall. Photo from Instagram.

And what about outerwear? Scandinavian women always emphasize layering with trench coats, biker jackets, and suede jackets. These pieces add depth to the outfit and make it more interesting.

Read more:

High-collar leather jackets are the must-have of Fall 2025

Stylish autumn looks — how to mix and match them

How to wear 1990s-inspired loafers this fall — stylist tips