Fall fashion alert — high-collar leather jackets are in

Every woman knows that true style starts with the right outerwear. This fall, a high-collared leather jacket is set to become a big hit. Not only does it protect you from the wind and rain better than a trench coat, it also adds a touch of boldness and rock'n'roll charm to your look.

Leather jacket trend taking over Fall 2025

You'll feel like a star in this jacket, whether you pair it with classic pants, a midi skirt, or elegant heels.

A high collar elevates your look while protecting from the cold as effectively as a scarf. The style you choose depends on your personal taste and comfort level.

If freedom of movement is important to you, pick an oversized jacket. You can wear a bulky sweater or hoodie underneath it. Fans of classic styles will appreciate a straight-cut jacket that ends at the waist. It's elegant for everyday wear and evening outings. Those who appreciate originality should consider moto jackets, bombers, or styles that emphasize the shoulders.

When it comes to color, it's best to stick with basic shades like black, graphite, brown, navy, and khaki. These colors look expensive, can be easily combined with any outfit, and remain relevant for several seasons. Such jackets can also be easily styled with jeans or a black bag.

This fall, you don't need a lot of outerwear — just a leather jacket with a high collar is enough to look stylish at all times.

