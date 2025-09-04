Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Sporty jackets are back — the Fall 2025 must-have

Sporty jackets are back — the Fall 2025 must-have

en
Publication time 4 September 2025 23:07
Fall fashion alert: elevate your look with a sporty jacket
Woman in a windbreaker jacket. Photo: Instagram

Due to the wave of nostalgia for soccer aesthetics, this fall's main hit of the season will be a sporty jacket. This outerwear is a favorite of fashionistas, although it is not so easy to style.

Discover creative ways to wear the sporty jacket and stay on-trend this fall, according to Vogue.

How to style the sporty jacket this fall

While the sporty jacket is currently very popular, stylists note that it requires some effort to style properly. Fans at stadiums and fashion enthusiasts alike will wear this piece in very different ways. Zippered models, in particular, are expected to be the most popular. Leading brands that showcase such jackets include Wales Bonner, Willy Chavarria in collaboration with Adidas, Kent & Curwen, and Miu Miu.

How to style the sporty jacket
Stylish looks with sporty jackets. Photo: Vogue

To style a sporty jacket successfully, try combining pieces of different lengths in one outfit, layering your clothing for depth. A total look is also a fail-safe option — matching the jacket with a long top and pants in the same color creates a sleek, cohesive appearance.

At the same time, you don’t have to pair the sporty jacket with matching track pants. Plenty of other options work just as well: mini skirts, bermuda shorts, or high-waisted jeans. These alternatives break up the outfit and make it more interesting.

How to style the sporty jacket
Look with a sporty jacket. Photo: Instagram

Try experimenting with a zipper to emphasize the mood — it's a tool that can transform your entire look. For instance, you can unzip it for a more relaxed appearance.

How to style the sporty jacket
A sports jacket. Photo: Instagram

To style a sports jacket this fall, capture the retro spirit. Choose a vintage model and pair it with 90s-style jeans for a fashionable look with a touch of nostalgia.

Read more:

Fall 2025 bold trend — cropped trench coats replace mini dresses

Fall 2025 outerwear trends you’ll actually want to wear

fashion clothes trends style outerwear
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
