Fall-Winter 2025/2026 — coats every fashionista should wear

The Fall-Winter 2025/2026 season has clearly shown that outerwear takes center stage in the wardrobe. Coats are no longer just for keeping warm — they have become a stylish statement that can transform any outfit.

This year, bold silhouettes, light textures, and unexpected details are in vogue, making coats the standout piece of the autumn and winter seasons.

Coats trending in 2025/2026

Poncho-coat

Not quite a cape, not quite a coat — these pieces can be confidently worn both to the office and for a casual outing. At Louis Vuitton, they have a futuristic look; at Alberta Ferretti, they carry a light boho vibe; and Altuzarra adds an urban, structured feel. Whether belted or loose, voluminous or lightweight, they work in any combination, looking especially striking layered over a monochrome outfit.

Fur coats

These coats instantly evoke a sense of luxury and warmth. Gabriela Hearst opts for minimalist, clean lines, while Valentino and Miu Miu feature bold, voluminous designs in shades ranging from nude to chocolate. The secret to the perfect fur coat is softness and volume — it should feel like a cozy blanket.

Maxi coats

This season, long coats are an undeniable trend. Balenciaga gives them a theatrical flair, Alberta Ferretti adds a romantic touch, and McQueen creates almost sculptural designs. A maxi coat becomes the foundation of all autumn-winter outfits and effortlessly complements any style.

Puffer coats

Puffer coats are no longer just for the cold. At Chanel, they take on a playful charm; Brandon Maxwell adds an urban, dynamic vibe; and Cecilie Bahnsen brings romance with lace and ruffles.