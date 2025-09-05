Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Fall-Winter 2025/26 trending coats — what to choose

Fall-Winter 2025/26 trending coats — what to choose

en
Publication time 5 September 2025 10:00
Fall-Winter 2025/2026 — coats every fashionista should wear
Young woman in a coat. Photo: freepik.com

The Fall-Winter 2025/2026 season has clearly shown that outerwear takes center stage in the wardrobe. Coats are no longer just for keeping warm — they have become a stylish statement that can transform any outfit.

Vogue writes about this.

Advertisement

This year, bold silhouettes, light textures, and unexpected details are in vogue, making coats the standout piece of the autumn and winter seasons.

Coats trending in 2025/2026

Poncho-coat

Not quite a cape, not quite a coat — these pieces can be confidently worn both to the office and for a casual outing. At Louis Vuitton, they have a futuristic look; at Alberta Ferretti, they carry a light boho vibe; and Altuzarra adds an urban, structured feel. Whether belted or loose, voluminous or lightweight, they work in any combination, looking especially striking layered over a monochrome outfit.

A coat that won't let you go unnoticed
Louis Vuitton. Photo: Vogue

 Fur coats

These coats instantly evoke a sense of luxury and warmth. Gabriela Hearst opts for minimalist, clean lines, while Valentino and Miu Miu feature bold, voluminous designs in shades ranging from nude to chocolate. The secret to the perfect fur coat is softness and volume — it should feel like a cozy blanket.

Fur coats have firmly established themselves in the trends
Gabriela Hearst. Photo: Vogue

 Maxi coats

This season, long coats are an undeniable trend. Balenciaga gives them a theatrical flair, Alberta Ferretti adds a romantic touch, and McQueen creates almost sculptural designs. A maxi coat becomes the foundation of all autumn-winter outfits and effortlessly complements any style.

A coat that will become the basis for your fall and winter looks
Etro. Photo: Vogue

Puffer coats

Puffer coats are no longer just for the cold. At Chanel, they take on a playful charm; Brandon Maxwell adds an urban, dynamic vibe; and Cecilie Bahnsen brings romance with lace and ruffles.

Down jacket with a touch of romanticism
Chanel. Photo: Vogue

 

fashion trends style outerwear coat
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information