October nail ideas — the hottest colors to elevate your look

This fall, nude nails will be in style, as pastel shades never go out of fashion. Basic colors, such as black and red, will also be popular. However, if you want something new and original for October, a few other shades will be fashionable and emphasize your individuality, adding sophistication to your look.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about the most fashionable nail colors this October.

Must-try nail colors

Chocolate

Deep and rich, the chocolate-colored nails will be at its peak in October. It is restrained, sophisticated, and elegant. This color suits everyone and different looks.

Terracotta

Bright and delicate, this manicure will be at its peak in popularity in October. This shade is also called brick red, and it can range from red to brown. This rich, natural, warm color truly embodies the autumn atmosphere.

Burgundy

This shade is perfect for those who want a bright look. This deep color becomes especially attractive and atmospheric in the fall. It is associated with luxury, elegance, and self-confidence.

Olive

Earthy and pleasant, the olive manicure color is a great option for October. It's easy to combine with other shades and suits different styles. This color is a real discovery for fans of natural shades.

Dark blue

Another popular color in October is navy blue. It's a versatile color that can easily be combined with other shades. This nail design adds elegance and sophistication to any look.

If you're looking for trendy manicure ideas for October, these options are perfect. They are not only fashionable, but also deep and sophisticated.

