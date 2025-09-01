Anti-trend nail designs 2025 — ideas that could ruin your look

Marble nail design. Photo: Instagram

In 2025, delicate manicures that emphasize natural beauty and add elegance to the hands are in trend. Fashion enthusiasts prefer nude and pastel shades that don’t draw too much attention. As a result, several designs that don’t align with these preferences have fallen into the anti-trend category.

Which nail designs are no longer in style

Marble design

Although marble nail designs have a visually appealing and interesting look, their trend has long passed. For those who love this style, it’s better to switch to a classic French manicure, which remains timeless. Alternatively, try adorning nails with gold leaf — it is currently at the peak of popularity.

Marble manicure. Photo: Instagram

Neon shades

Especially in the fall, neon shades can appear garish and out of place. This trend has lost its relevance, so it’s better to choose calmer, deeper colors such as milky white, beige, soft pink, brown, or black. If you still crave something bright, opt for a classic shade that never goes out of style — red.

Bright lemon manicure. Photo: Instagram

3D nail designs on long nails

Since minimalism is in style, this option should definitely be avoided. 3D designs are already visually striking, and on long nails, they become even more pronounced. Such a manicure can appear overly busy, so it’s better to choose just one feature.

3D nail designs on long nails. Photo: Instagram

Geometric nail designs

This design was trendy for several seasons, but in 2025, it’s better to forget about lines on nails. This manicure has simply lost its relevance. If you still really want to try geometric patterns, keep them light and barely noticeable.

Line nail design. Photo: Instagram

These designs will clearly signal poor taste and only ruin a fashionable look. It’s better to forget about them and focus on the new trends that are currently in style.

