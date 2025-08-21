Juicy nails: the hottest trend for glowing summer skin

The girl is getting a manicure. Photo: Freepik

A yellow manicure is the ideal choice for the end of summer, when you want to add brightness and mood to your look. It always has a sunny and cheerful look, regardless of whether you choose rich shades or delicate pastel ones.

will tell you more about the peculiarity of this shade.

Why is the yellow color on nails worth paying attention to?

Contrast with tan. Yellow on tanned skin looks especially expressive, emphasizes the warmth of the shade, and makes hands look well-groomed.

Association with energy. It is the color of the sun, citrus fruits, and joy, so it immediately lifts the mood.

Versatility. It is combined with both summer colors (white, blue, pink) and more autumnal shades (brown, gray, khaki).

Manicure design options

Consider a rich yellow color with a glossy finish that has a bright and fresh look.

Yellow color on nails. Photo from Instagram

A yellow base with small gold or silver details will even have a slightly festive look.

Nice manicure. Photo from Instagram

You can also use fruit motifs. Drawings of lemons, pineapples, or sunflowers will make your manicure fun and creative.

Manicure with fruit motifs. Photo from Instagram

If you want a more expressive design, you can add voluminous decorations: flowers, small stones, or even elements in the form of sunflowers. Such a manicure will remind you of a vacation by the sea and give a feeling of lightness.

