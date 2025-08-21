Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 21 August 2025 23:15
Juicy nails: the hottest trend for glowing summer skin
The girl is getting a manicure. Photo: Freepik

A yellow manicure is the ideal choice for the end of summer, when you want to add brightness and mood to your look. It always has a sunny and cheerful look, regardless of whether you choose rich shades or delicate pastel ones.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about the peculiarity of this shade.

Why is the yellow color on nails worth paying attention to?

  • Contrast with tan. Yellow on tanned skin looks especially expressive, emphasizes the warmth of the shade, and makes hands look well-groomed.
  • Association with energy. It is the color of the sun, citrus fruits, and joy, so it immediately lifts the mood.
  • Versatility. It is combined with both summer colors (white, blue, pink) and more autumnal shades (brown, gray, khaki).

Manicure design options

Consider a rich yellow color with a glossy finish that has a bright and fresh look.

Yellow on nails has a special look
Yellow color on nails. Photo from Instagram

A yellow base with small gold or silver details will even have a slightly festive look.

You can add a festive look to any manicure
Nice manicure. Photo from Instagram

You can also use fruit motifs. Drawings of lemons, pineapples, or sunflowers will make your manicure fun and creative.

Creative manicure design for the end of summer
Manicure with fruit motifs. Photo from Instagram

If you want a more expressive design, you can add voluminous decorations: flowers, small stones, or even elements in the form of sunflowers. Such a manicure will remind you of a vacation by the sea and give a feeling of lightness.

fashion nails beauty style nails
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
