Wearing gel polish too long — here's the risk

Wearing gel polish too long — here’s the risk

en
Publication time 14 August 2025 05:12
How long can you safely wear gel polish?
Nail technician. Photo: Freepik

Well-groomed hands are important not only for beauty, but also for the first impression we make. This is why gel polish has been a popular choice among women for many years. This manicure looks neat, boosts your confidence, and spares you from daily nail painting. However, even the highest quality coating has its own "expiration date".

Veronika Koval, a nail technician and owner of a beauty studio, discussed this in an interview with Channel 24.

Gel manicure safety: how long is too long?

On average, our nails grow about 0.08–0.12 inches per month. Gel polish doesn’t "move" with the nail as it grows, so within a couple of weeks a visible gap appears near the cuticle. This not only spoils the look of the manicure but also puts extra stress on the nail plate. If left as is, the coating may start to crack and lift.

"The longer we wear it, the greater the chance that the nail will simply break," says Veronika.

How long can you safely wear gel polish?
A woman is filing her nails. Photo: Freepik

After this point, the shape and balance of the nail begin to change, increasing the risk of breakage. Moisture can also seep under any lifting, creating a breeding ground for bacteria that can lead to inflammation or fungal infections.

To avoid these problems, it’s best to schedule your next appointment right after your current one. This way, you won’t miss the moment when the polish loses its flawless look, and your nails will stay healthy and strong.

health fashion nails intresting facts
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
