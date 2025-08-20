Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Manicure ideas for fall 2025 that look elegant and bold

Manicure ideas for fall 2025 that look elegant and bold

en
Publication time 20 August 2025 14:35
Autumn nail trends 2025 with bold shades and timeless elegance
Red nails. Photo: Freepik

Autumn is just around the corner, which means it's time to put aside tropical patterns and bright summer shades in manicure. They are replaced by deep, warm, and mysterious colors that will make your hands elegant and stylish.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about trendy manicure colors.

Advertisement

Five manicure ideas that will conquer this fall

Chocolate palette

From delicate milky to rich bitter, all shades of brown look especially harmonious in autumn. They add elegance to the look and go perfectly with a matte finish. This manicure is a classic that always works.

This manicure has already become a classic
Chocolate nails. Photo from Instagram

Berry shades

Blackberry, cherry, or cranberry—the juicy colors create depth and instantly lift your mood. They look great on both short and long nails, and are ideal for warm fall looks.

Cherry shade on nails will always be appropriate
Cherry shade. Photo from Instagram

Dark plum

It is almost black, but with a purple sheen. It has an expensive and mysterious look, especially in the evening light. This manicure adds drama and makes the hands look elegant.

The manicure that looks very sophisticated
Purple nails. Photo from Instagram

Bordeaux

Wine shades are always a win-win choice for fall. They have a stylish and unconventional look. Try making burgundy tips on a transparent or nude base, and you will get a trendy design that you will definitely want to repeat.

The manicure that always has a win-win choice
Bordeaux. Photo from Instagram

In general, autumn loves experiments with rich colors: terracotta, dark green, or graphite. They look great in a glossy finish and add strength and confidence to the look.

Such a manicure will not only decorate your hands, but also become part of your mood. Autumn is the ideal time to try something new and add depth and elegance to your style.

Read also:

Wearing gel polish too long — here's the risk

fashion trends nails style nails
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information