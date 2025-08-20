Autumn nail trends 2025 with bold shades and timeless elegance

Red nails. Photo: Freepik

Autumn is just around the corner, which means it's time to put aside tropical patterns and bright summer shades in manicure. They are replaced by deep, warm, and mysterious colors that will make your hands elegant and stylish.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about trendy manicure colors.

Five manicure ideas that will conquer this fall

Chocolate palette

From delicate milky to rich bitter, all shades of brown look especially harmonious in autumn. They add elegance to the look and go perfectly with a matte finish. This manicure is a classic that always works.

Chocolate nails. Photo from Instagram

Berry shades

Blackberry, cherry, or cranberry—the juicy colors create depth and instantly lift your mood. They look great on both short and long nails, and are ideal for warm fall looks.

Cherry shade. Photo from Instagram

Dark plum

It is almost black, but with a purple sheen. It has an expensive and mysterious look, especially in the evening light. This manicure adds drama and makes the hands look elegant.

Purple nails. Photo from Instagram

Bordeaux

Wine shades are always a win-win choice for fall. They have a stylish and unconventional look. Try making burgundy tips on a transparent or nude base, and you will get a trendy design that you will definitely want to repeat.

Bordeaux. Photo from Instagram

In general, autumn loves experiments with rich colors: terracotta, dark green, or graphite. They look great in a glossy finish and add strength and confidence to the look.

Such a manicure will not only decorate your hands, but also become part of your mood. Autumn is the ideal time to try something new and add depth and elegance to your style.

