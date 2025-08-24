Fall’s most elegant nail design? Gold foil is back in style

Green matte nails with foil. Photo: Instagram

In the fall, deep and muted shades dominate nail designs, capturing the season's essence. If you're looking for something unique, consider a standout design with foil.

Novyny.LIVE shares seven elegant nail design ideas to try this season.

This gold foil manicure is perfect for fall

This fall, the most original manicures will feature gold foil. The gold will give your nails an elegant and expensive look. Although foil has long been considered outdated, the design is what matters. With the right colors and textures, this manicure will complement your style.

The combination of black and gold foil is incredible. It creates a subtle yet luxurious look. The foil's shine also complements nude shades, such as pale pink, peach, and flesh tones, perfectly. This elegant combination will never go out of style.

Foil fits perfectly into any design, whether it's a bright jacket or a cobweb on your nails. It is a versatile decoration that complements designs without looking intrusive.

In the fall, golden foil looks great with brighter colors as well — burgundy, deep blue, red, black, and green. These combinations are simply unsurpassed. Here are some more manicure ideas with gold foil that will be popular this fall.

Nails with gold foil are elegant and delicate. They can be interpreted in different ways, making them an exquisite option for those looking for a beautiful and deep design.

