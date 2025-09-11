Iconic Baccarat Rouge 540 fragrance — which perfumes will replace it in 2026

Baccarat Rouge 540. Photo from Instagram

Every year, a fragrance emerges in the beauty world that everyone talks about. In 2025, this role was once again claimed by the legendary Baccarat Rouge 540 from Maison Francis Kurkdjian. Its sillage is instantly recognizable — sweet, rich, and incredibly long-lasting. But if you want to try something different yet similar in mood, there is a special selection of perfumes that can serve as a worthy alternative to Baccarat.

Trending perfumes that could become iconic

Jo Malone — Wood Sage & Sea Salt

This fragrance is like a breath of sea air. It combines the freshness of grapefruit and sage with light salty marine notes, making it perfect for those who love clean and natural scents.

Jo Malone — Wood Sage & Sea Salt. Photo: Brocard

Henry Rose — Last Light

A delicate and feminine fragrance that opens with juicy peach and bergamot. It then unfolds with jasmine and woody notes, leaving a warm trail of musk and patchouli. It is both light and seductive.

Dossier — Ambery Saffron

The Baccarat inspiration is clear here: saffron, jasmine, cedar, and amber create a rich, full-bodied accord. If you’re looking for a similar scent at a more affordable price, this option is perfect.

Dossier Ambery Saffron. Photo from Instagram

DedCool — Fragrance 04

A bold blend of black pepper, fig, and citrus notes makes the fragrance vibrant and modern. Sandalwood and frankincense complete it, creating a deep and unconventional scent.

Boy Smells — Flor de la Virgen

A fragrance that plays with contrasts: sweet honey and pomelo intertwine with jasmine and ivy, while a final note of musk and ambroxan adds magnetism.

