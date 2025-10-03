Cartier launches flexible Love bracelet — first redesign in 56 years

Cartier’s new Supple Love bracelets in gold and silver. Photo: The Straits Times.

For the first time since 1969, Cartier has reimagined its iconic Love bracelet with a fully flexible design, offering a fresh take on the classic unisex piece that has long symbolized romance.

This was reported by The Straits Times.

Advertisement

‘Life is better when you’re surrounded by beauty’ — Cartier unveils ergonomic Love Unlimited bracelet with innovative clasp design

Traditionally recognized by its rigid oval shape and visible screws, the Love bracelet was designed by Aldo Cipullo in New York and was intended to be fastened only with a special screwdriver, symbolizing a bond between two people. Over the decades, Cartier has expanded the collection to include rings and versions in different shades of gold, often accented with colored stones.

Cartier Love bracelet with screwdriver.

Photo: Cartier

The new Love Unlimited bracelet introduces suppleness while preserving the design’s signature aesthetic. Its ergonomic structure allows multiple bracelets to be stacked, worn in pairs, or wrapped seamlessly around the wrist. Cartier’s patent-pending invisible clasp system conceals the mechanism, leaving only a sleek band of gold visible to the eye, ensuring both elegance and comfort for the wearer.

Pierre Rainero, Cartier’s image, style, and heritage director, emphasized the maison’s philosophy in a video call from Paris: "We always seek to propose new forms of beauty. Life is better when you’re surrounded by beauty." He added that the supple bracelet maintains the engagement symbolism of the original Love design, while allowing Cartier to explore new possibilities in luxury jewellery.

Mr Pierre Rainero, Cartier’s image, style and heritage director. Photo: Cartier

The new bracelet’s flexibility required over 100 prototypes and roughly three years of development. Its fluid design mirrors Cartier’s approach to high jewellery, prioritizing comfort and elegance while retaining the classic visual impact of the Love collection.

Rainero also discussed the importance of authenticity in luxury design, noting that while the Love bracelet has been widely copied, such imitation highlights its cultural influence rather than diminishing its value. Today, many buyers wear the bracelet independent of romantic meaning, treating it as a marker of important life moments.

Priced at $13,000 for the yellow gold version, the Love Unlimited bracelet continues Cartier’s tradition of combining craftsmanship with symbolic value. Rings from the collection start at $3,700, while smaller versions of the original Love bracelet are priced at $7,150.

Cartier Love bracelet advertisements from 1970.

Photo: Cartier

Despite economic uncertainties, Cartier has remained resilient. Richemont, the parent company, reported an 11% growth in its jewellery division for Q1 2025, with Cartier leading sales in the sector. Overall, Cartier’s 2025 jewellery revenue reached an estimated €11.1 billion ($16.8 billion), with high jewellery contributing 10% of that total.

Rainero concluded, "The preciousness of jewellery is central to its power to convey emotion. These objects capture symbols and milestones in life, making them more than mere adornment—they are vessels of meaning and memory."

The Love Unlimited bracelet thus represents both a technical innovation and a continuation of Cartier’s legacy in shaping how jewellery expresses love, identity, and personal milestones.

Read more:

The real anti-trend — accessories that are no longer in fashion

How Chloé revived the iconic Paddington bag in 2025

Legendary Celine bags that will never go out of style