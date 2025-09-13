The iconic Paddington bag from the 2000s is back in trend — a fashion legend

Paddington bag. Photo: still from video

Chloé decided to play its strongest card — memory. At the Fall-Winter 2025/26 show in Paris, the bag that once caused a true fashion revolution, the Paddington, walked the runway. Nearly 20 years have passed, yet the effect was the same — admiration, nostalgia, and queues of people eager to get the iconic accessory.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this bag.

Advertisement

Why this bag is back in the spotlight

The Paddington first appeared in 2005 thanks to Phoebe Philo, who was then leading Chloé. At a time when luxury was associated with the flawless elegance of Hermès or Chanel, this bag had an unusual look: heavy, slightly rough, with a massive lock weighing almost half a kilo. It broke the rules, and it was precisely this that won hearts.

After a few years, the bag disappeared from circulation: too recognizable, too heavy, too '2000s.' Yet it left its mark — one of the Paddington pieces is preserved at the V&A Museum in London as a symbol of the era.

The bag’s second life in 2025

A renewed interest emerged thanks to TikTok and resale platforms: Generation Z discovered the '2000s icon,' and prices for vintage models soared. Chloé decided not to wait. Chemena Kamali, the new creative director (and former Phoebe Philo intern), brought the bag back in the Fall-Winter 2025/26 collection. The shape, rings, and lock — all familiar, but now updated: lighter materials and a more comfortable construction. The official release will take place in September, and those interested can already join the waiting list.

Today, fashion is actively reinterpreting archives. Vintage, second-hand, and conscious consumption — these are all current trends. Therefore, the return of the Paddington bag is not a coincidence, but a deliberate move.

Read more:

Why slouchy bags are Fall/Winter’s top accessory

Why suede bags are winning hearts in 2025

This bag color works perfectly with every look

