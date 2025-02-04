European banknote design to be changed — what will the new banknotes look like

Купюра 100 євро. Фото: НБУ/Flickr

European banknotes will receive an updated design for the first time in 23 years. The regulator plans to replace the images on the banknotes to enhance protection against counterfeiting and create more attractive currency. The Euro will feature images of famous personalities and cultural sites or birds/rivers.

Novyny.LIVE tells what is known about the new design of European banknotes.

Discussions on the design of the Euro

At the end of 2021, the European Central Bank (ECB) initiated the process of redesigning banknotes. This is necessary to fight counterfeiting and reduce environmental damage, as the newly issued banknotes will have a longer lifespan.

The EU residents were able to vote online for one of seven thematic blocks. The ECB named two areas that took the leading positions:

Figures of European culture and science;

Local birds and river landscapes.

In other words, the new banknotes will depict either famous personalities who have influenced the formation of European identity or representatives of the natural world. However, the proposed design may provoke a negative reaction from society, as there are only six euro denominations, so the money will feature representatives of six EU countries out of 20.

Who can appear at the Euros

The current design features nameless windows, doors, and bridges — schematic examples from different eras. They may be replaced with famous figures, in particular, the following options are being considered:

Greek opera singer Maria Callas;

German composer Ludwig van Beethoven;

Polish-French scientist Marie Curie;

Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes;

Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci;

Austrian activist Bertha von Suttner.

If you choose this theme, the reverse side will feature images of cultural events and facilities, such as a song festival or a library. The nature theme will feature birds and rivers on the front: fishermen by a waterfall, a stork, or a rat. The reverse side will show the European institutions, including the ECB, the European Parliament, etc.

"The new banknotes will symbolize our common identity and the diversity that makes Europe strong," the ECB Head Christine Lagarde explained.

It should be noted that the new banknotes will be in circulation in a few years, not earlier than 2029. First, it is necessary to determine the composition of the jury, announce a competition among designers, select sketches, poll the public, and launch printing after the final decision is made.

