Don't overpay at the airport — tips that actually work

Walking around the airport without spending more than you paid for your flight can be quite a challenge. An experienced traveller has shared some tips that will save you money.

How not to spend all your savings at the airport

Sunscreen can be very expensive abroad, but if you are travelling with hand luggage only, you may not be able to take a large bottle with you. However, a 50-70 ml bottle will easily last you 1-2 weeks of your holiday. You can also get free sunscreen in the departure lounge after passing through security.

Before you travel, download the Recycle at Boots app and find five empty health and beauty containers that cannot be thrown in the bin, such as electric toothbrush heads or toothpaste tubes. Take a photo of them and upload them to the app, then take them to the nearest Boots collection point. The app will give you a QR code for a discount of €5 to €10 on cosmetics. With this money, you can buy SPF or get a good discount on this cream.

The tourist also said that many countries offer discounts for local residents, and if you have family and friends at your destination, you don't have to pay extra for parking.

Food at the airport is also not cheap. The traveller advises taking sausages and instant noodles with you in advance. If your flight is short, you can ask the flight attendant for hot water and stave off hunger for a while.

Large chains of establishments have their own loyalty programs. Some restaurants offer up to 15% cashback per order. These funds can significantly save you money at the airport and while travelling.

The tourist also shared the life hack on how to save on luggage. If you have a neck pillow that you sleep on during flights, you can remove the "filling" and stuff the cover with a rolled-up towel or nightwear to save space in your suitcase.

And if you are travelling with children, some airlines, such as easyJet, allow you to check in additional equipment, such as a child seat, free of charge.

