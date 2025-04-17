What European cities are worth visiting this spring — tips for tourists

A tourist travelling in Europe. Photo: Freepik

Spring is a great time to travel, not only because of the warm weather. It's a great opportunity to save money before the high season.

On TikTok, travel blogger sofia.rist told us which European countries to visit this spring.

Advertisement

Where to visit in Europe this spring

The tourist advises visiting the Portuguese capital Lisbon. According to her, the city impresses with picturesque streets, observation decks, and delicious desserts. Tourists will also be delighted with the palaces in the suburbs and the luxurious beach.

The girl also recommends visiting the Italian Lake Como this spring. It is surrounded by beautiful villas and gardens.

The third city is Barcelona. The tourist is sure that you will be impressed by the incredible architecture and works of Gaudi. The city has many incredible parks, palaces, galleries, and you can also soak up the sun on the beach.

The tourist also advised travelling to Tenerife, Spain. The girl said that the city will be remembered for its gorgeous beaches, observation decks overlooking the ocean, dense forests, and Martian landscapes.

As a reminder, we wrote about the 10 most famous safari parks in the world. We also wrote about comfortable suites for newlyweds on the plane.