London now has a Squid Game location – video

The ExCeL exhibition center in London has opened an escape room inspired by the popular South Korean TV show Squid Game. The organizers invite players to experience the world of the Netflix show, but without the violence and death.

Why you should visit the Squid Game escape room

Each participant in the quest is assigned a number, and the goal is to collect as many points as possible. The experience begins in a room resembling the show’s iconic bedroom, complete with stacked bunk beds. Here, the host explains the rules and prepares you for the first challenge.

The next room features four rows of glass panels, inspired by the "glass bridge" from the series. Four players cross at once, and the glass lights up green when you're on the correct path. Points are awarded based on how far you make it across the bridge.

In the following challenge, four players stand around a small table. Each is given a bucket with ten balls and must try to throw them into the center of a circle. You earn points for every successful shot — but once you run out of balls, you're out.

In the next quest, you find yourself in a dark room illuminated by flickering streetlamps. In the middle of the room there is a rope. For this challenge, you are on a team with another group of people on the other side of a glass door. They are performing the same task. Each player has five seconds to pull the rope as hard and fast as possible. The team that pulls the rope first is awarded points.

