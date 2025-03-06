How to avoid being locked out of a hotel room — tips for tourists

A hotel room. Photo: Freepik

The TikTok user shared his negative experience of the hotel holiday. He found himself locked out of his hotel room after putting his key card in the same pocket as his smartphone.

How not to get locked out of your room on holiday

The video shows how the hotel guest was locked out of his room after he put the hotel key card in his pocket with his mobile smartphone, which led to its demagnetisation and, as a result, deactivation.

"Hotel key cards store room information on a magnetic strip, which can become deactivated if exposed to strong magnetic fields. A card gets demagnetised when a magnetic field disrupts the alignment of the data on the strip, effectively erasing the stored information and leaving it unable to be used to enter your room. This can happen through direct contact with a magnet, such as those found in smartphones," Nicolas Bresch, managing director of Club Med, one of the most popular hotels in the UK, said.

A hotel card can also be demagnetised by a credit or debit card, which can disrupt the magnetic strips. Liquid spills and direct sunlight can also cause problems with the card’s operation. Due to the frequent problems with hotel cards, holiday destinations are trying to switch to digital bracelets, which are more resistant to malfunctions.

