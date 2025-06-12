Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
EurovisionFoodFashionWar 2024SportMoviesHome and GardenExclusiveWar economyReal estateArmyWarTechnologyNews of the dayTravelEconomyUkraineInvestmentsEconomy 2024PsychologyHoroscopesHealthcarePoliticsRecipes
Recipes
Fashion
Psychology
Home and Garden
Movies
Travel
Sport
Technology
Healthcare
Army
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Travel Flying Ryanair? You could be fined €600 — Details

Flying Ryanair? You could be fined €600 — Details

Ua en ru
Publication time 12 June 2025 17:13
Ryanair to fine passengers €600 — What you must know
Ryanair plane. Photo: pexels.com
Ключові моменти Severe punishment for Ryanair

The popular Irish low-cost airline Ryanair is stepping up its fight against unruly passengers. The airline will fine those who violate the rules on board.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Advertisement

Severe punishment for Ryanair

The popular airline warned that it would impose a huge fine of €600 on those who are removed from the plane due to bad behavior.

"It is unacceptable that passengers are made to suffer unnecessary disruption because of one unruly passenger's behavior," the representatives of the low-cost airline noted.

Ryanair has repeatedly called for restrictions on alcoholic beverages in airport bars due to an increase in public order violations on flights. Flight disruptions cost the airline thousands of euros and result in significant losses.

Flying Ryanair? You could be fined €600 — Details — photo 1
Airport. Photo: pexels.com

As a reminder, popular low-cost airlines Ryanair and Wizz Air urged passengers to check the airports of the cities they plan to fly to. We also told you about the Top 5 foods you shouldn't eat before a flight.

flights airline tickets fine euro tourism Ryanair
Julia Bray - editor
Author
Julia Bray
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
1 /

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information