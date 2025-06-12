Ryanair to fine passengers €600 — What you must know

Ryanair plane. Photo: pexels.com

The popular Irish low-cost airline Ryanair is stepping up its fight against unruly passengers. The airline will fine those who violate the rules on board.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Severe punishment for Ryanair

The popular airline warned that it would impose a huge fine of €600 on those who are removed from the plane due to bad behavior.

"It is unacceptable that passengers are made to suffer unnecessary disruption because of one unruly passenger's behavior," the representatives of the low-cost airline noted.

Ryanair has repeatedly called for restrictions on alcoholic beverages in airport bars due to an increase in public order violations on flights. Flight disruptions cost the airline thousands of euros and result in significant losses.

Airport. Photo: pexels.com

