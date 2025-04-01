Ryanair tickets will rise in price — details

A Ryanair plane. Photo: Pinterest

The CEO of Europe's largest low-cost airline Ryanair, Michael O'Leary, has warned of rising ticket prices. They will rise in price this summer.

He stated it in an interview with The Independent.

Ryanair tickets will become more expensive

"Bookings at the moment are strong. Fares are a little bit higher than last year, but with only about 40 per cent of [capacity booked] I think it's still fragile," O'Leary stated.

He warned that "if there's adverse developments in Ukraine, if Trump does something stupid in the White House, if there's terrorist attacks in cities in Europe," the market could fall over again.

"But at the moment, it looks like people are booking strongly this summer and fares will creep up. It'll be a little bit higher than last year. But our fares last year were 8 per cent down on the previous year. So I think we will recover some of that fare loss," the Ryanair CEO added.

