Where to celebrate the wedding in Europe — the wedding capital

The village of Varenna in Italy. Photo: tripadvisor.com

Stunning views, charming architecture, and a variety of locations for wedding ceremonies. The village of Varenna on the shores of Lake Como is called the wedding capital of Italy for a reason.

The Daily Express writes about it.

The wedding capital of Italy

Balconies with flowers and old houses in the Italian village create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for brides and their guests. Varenna is home to only about 700 people, but attracts around 80,000 tourists every year.

The villa of the famous actor George Clooney is located in the neighboring Laglio, so he sometimes becomes the guest of Varenna.

The town boasts a variety of wedding venues — romantic villas, historic churches, and beautiful parks. In the heart of the city is Piazza San Giorgio, where the Church of San Giorgio is located.

A non-religious ceremony can be held in the Town Hall, in the Civica Hall. The event can also be celebrated in the Villa Cipressi wedding hall, which impresses with its atmosphere.

The village of Varenna in Italy. Photo: tripadvisor.com

Views of the city of Varenna in Italy. Photo: tripadvisor.com

A few steps from Varenna's ferry terminal is the Lovers' Walk (Passeggiata degli Innamorati), the romantic lakeside path that overlooks the lake and the city's narrow cobbled streets. It leads to the stunning Riva Grande, the bay of Lake Como. It's the ideal location for a wedding photo shoot.

