Spain hidden culinary gem — why should you visit Zaragoza

Zaragoza at tnight. Photo: tripadvisor.com

Zaragoza is the fifth-largest city in Spain. However, it is no less beautiful than more popular destinations such as Madrid and Barcelona, according to the Daily Express wrote about it.

Advertisement

Here's why Zaragoza is called a foodie paradise

El Tubo, a winding labyrinth of streets in the old town, is the perfect place to enjoy fresh, natural snacks with ice-cold beer or fruit wine.

True foodies should visit Bar Entalto, which serves pineapple croquettes, while budding sommeliers should visit Bodegas Almau, which offers about 800 varieties of wine.

Streets of Zaragoza. Photo: tripadvisor.com

Fans of traditional cuisine will love the garlic mushrooms at El Champi. Vegans, however, should steer clear of La Ternasca, a carnivorous paradise that serves delicious lamb dumplings. At La Republicana, you can enjoy a rich Iberian jamón or Spanish tortilla.

Zaragoza has preserved ancient Roman ruins that allow you to delve into the city's historical past, when it was a prosperous Roman colony. The majestic Basilica of Our Lady of the Pillar is the city's calling card, overlooking the Ebro River that flows through the city.

Earlier, we wrote about the city in Europe with atmospheric bars and beautiful fjords.

We also discussed the top reasons to visit Rome, Italy, a remarkable city often referred to as an "open-air museum".