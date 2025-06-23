Icon - support the ZSU Support the ZSU
Ryanair passengers risk €200 fee over common mistake

Ryanair passengers risk €200 fee over common mistake

Publication time 25 June 2025 03:06
Avoid this Ryanair mistake that could cost you up to €200
Ryanair airplane. Photo: pexels.com
Passengers flying with Ryanair should stay alert. A common oversight could lead to unexpected extra costs. 

That’s according to the Daily Express.

The most common Ryanair fine

Ryanair passengers can change the name on their ticket online up to one day before departure—but it comes at a price. The fee varies depending on the route and day of the week and can reach up to €200. Name changes can be made by contacting the airline directly, visiting the airport desk, or using customer service support—the latter being the most expensive option.

You won’t be charged if your name was changed due to marriage or legal reasons and your passport was updated before the flight. In addition, Ryanair allows passengers to update their first and last names once for free within 48 hours of booking.

Ryanair passengers pay up to 200 euros due to this error - photo 1
Ryanair airplane. Photo: pexels.com

The airline also permits minor corrections of up to three characters in a name free of charge, provided the update is made at least 48 hours before the scheduled flight. Middle names or double-barrel surnames are not required on tickets.

As a reminder, we previously reported why you shouldn't use hotel bathroom cosmetics.

Also we wrote which tourist violations in Spain can cost up to €3,000.

Julia Bray - editor
Author
Julia Bray
