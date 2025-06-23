Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Support the ZSU
What not to touch in a hotel room — expert warns

Ua en ru
23 June 2025
Tourist warning: avoid this item in your hotel room
Hotel room. Photo: pexels.com
The tourism expert warns holidaymakers to "think twice" before using cosmetics in hotel bathrooms. Dawn Morwood, co-director of Cheap Deals Away, warned that bottles do not always contain what you expect.

The Daily Express writes about it.

The expert said that bottles of cosmetics in hotels are often filled with cheap alternatives. Their composition can cause various skin problems, from dermatitis to allergies.

"Some hotels cut costs by refilling branded bottles with generic products, or worse, bottles that haven't been properly cleaned between uses," the expert shared.

Even more concerning is the reuse of containers without proper cleaning. Dawn has encountered reports of bottles containing residues from previous guests.

What not to touch in a hotel room — expert warns — photo 1
Bathroom in a hotel. Photo: pexels.com

The expert advised avoiding bottles that have already been opened, as well as those in which the cosmetic product has visibly separated. Also, pay attention to the label; it should not be handwritten.

As a reminder, we told you about the popular resort in Africa with golden sands and crystal clear waters.

Julia Bray - editor
Author
Julia Bray
