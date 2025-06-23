Tourist warning: avoid this item in your hotel room

Hotel room. Photo: pexels.com

The tourism expert warns holidaymakers to "think twice" before using cosmetics in hotel bathrooms. Dawn Morwood, co-director of Cheap Deals Away, warned that bottles do not always contain what you expect.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Advertisement

"Hygiene nightmare" at a hotel

The expert said that bottles of cosmetics in hotels are often filled with cheap alternatives. Their composition can cause various skin problems, from dermatitis to allergies.

"Some hotels cut costs by refilling branded bottles with generic products, or worse, bottles that haven't been properly cleaned between uses," the expert shared.

Even more concerning is the reuse of containers without proper cleaning. Dawn has encountered reports of bottles containing residues from previous guests.

Bathroom in a hotel. Photo: pexels.com

The expert advised avoiding bottles that have already been opened, as well as those in which the cosmetic product has visibly separated. Also, pay attention to the label; it should not be handwritten.

As a reminder, we told you about the popular resort in Africa with golden sands and crystal clear waters.