The best travel apps — What to install before you go

Today's smartphone apps can make traveling more convenient. They can help you find the cheapest airline tickets, reserve a table at a restaurant, or plan the most convenient route.

Trainline

This app will help you find train or bus tickets all over Europe and create a convenient route with transfers. Keep in mind that the app charges a commission, so it's better to buy tickets on the official websites of the railways.

Rome2Rio.

A similar app that also helps you plan your route and find the best way to get to your destination.

Skyscanner

One of the most popular apps for finding cheap flights. Here you can compare prices, choose the best option and book it right away.

CityMapper

This app allows you to create a detailed route using public transportation in different parts of the world — from subways to trains. Conveniently, you can also use it offline.

GetYourGuide

With this app, you can find the most interesting excursions and unusual outdoor activities.

Tiqets

A real find for those who forgot to buy tickets for museums and other places in advance. Here you can find tickets even if they are no longer available on the official websites.

TheFork

This app helps you book a table at restaurants around the world. You can choose a restaurant, read reviews and even get great discounts.

Foursquare

Find interesting places to relax, see photos and reviews from other tourists in the app.

izi.Travel

Audio guides to places of interest and historical monuments on your mobile phone. Use this app to organize a self-guided tour.

First aid from the Red Cross

The app can be invaluable in an emergency. It can help you learn the most important rules, where to go if you need to, and how to administer first aid.

