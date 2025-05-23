The beach with the warmest sea in Turkey

Konyaalti beach in Turkey. Photo: From open sources

The holiday season starts in a week, but it's not too late to plan your holiday. There is a paradise in Europe with a warm sea and a beautiful beach.

The uniqueness of Konyaalti beach in Turkey

Iglu Cruise's travel experts have identified the most beautiful beaches in Europe with the warmest water in summer, and the luxurious Konyaalti beach has taken first place. In the summer months, the average water temperature here is 27.8°C. The beach is located west of Antalya and stretches for more than 13 kilometres.

The popular beach has also been awarded Blue Flag status, which means that the water quality is high and ideal for swimming. Konyaalti is surrounded by incredibly beautiful cliffs.

Konyaalti beach in Turkey. Photo: cdn1.tripoto.com

After a relaxing swim, you can stroll through the charming streets of Antalya's old town, taste amazing Turkish cuisine, and see the city's "pride" — the 40-metre-high Grooved Minaret, the impressive mosque that is one of the most popular attractions in the city.

