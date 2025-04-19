Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Travel arrow The airports where passengers' luggage is most often lost arrow

The airports where passengers' luggage is most often lost

19 April 2025 21:40
Julia Bray - editor
Julia Bray
editor
Airports where passengers' belongings are most often lost — rating
Passengers at the airport. Photo: pixabay.com
Julia Bray - editor
Julia Bray
editor

Lost luggage can ruin a trip. Therefore, before travelling, you should find out which airports you shouldn't trust and be more careful with your suitcase.

The Daily Mail writes about it.

Advertisement

Which airports should you avoid?

AirAdvisor researched 53 airports around the world, analysing the number of passengers, the average distance from the gate (in minutes), Google searches for "lost luggage", bad reviews, and airport rankings on Google.

Dubai International Airport took third place. It has the highest passenger traffic of all the airports in the study. Last year, passengers left about 5,000 requests on Google to find lost luggage and 37 bad reviews on Yelp.

Charles de Gaulle International Airport took second place. The Paris airport received 44 negative reviews on Yelp, the most of any airport in the study. In addition, the passenger's route through the airport to the baggage claim area takes 26 minutes, which is an anti-record among the other participants.

The airports where passengers' luggage is most often lost — photo 1
Charles de Gaulle International Airport. Photo: flickr.com

London Heathrow Airport is at the top of the list. It is ahead of other participants in the number of Google searches for lost luggage.

As a reminder, earlier, the blogger told us about the European countries worth visiting this spring. We also wrote about comfortable suites for newlyweds on the plane.

airports trip rating tourism passengers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement