Airports where passengers' belongings are most often lost — rating

Passengers at the airport. Photo: pixabay.com

Lost luggage can ruin a trip. Therefore, before travelling, you should find out which airports you shouldn't trust and be more careful with your suitcase.

The Daily Mail writes about it.

Advertisement

Which airports should you avoid?

AirAdvisor researched 53 airports around the world, analysing the number of passengers, the average distance from the gate (in minutes), Google searches for "lost luggage", bad reviews, and airport rankings on Google.

Dubai International Airport took third place. It has the highest passenger traffic of all the airports in the study. Last year, passengers left about 5,000 requests on Google to find lost luggage and 37 bad reviews on Yelp.

Charles de Gaulle International Airport took second place. The Paris airport received 44 negative reviews on Yelp, the most of any airport in the study. In addition, the passenger's route through the airport to the baggage claim area takes 26 minutes, which is an anti-record among the other participants.

Charles de Gaulle International Airport. Photo: flickr.com

London Heathrow Airport is at the top of the list. It is ahead of other participants in the number of Google searches for lost luggage.

As a reminder, earlier, the blogger told us about the European countries worth visiting this spring. We also wrote about comfortable suites for newlyweds on the plane.