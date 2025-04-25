The island with no telephone connection — details

Moai statues on Easter Island. Photo: wikipedia.org

If you want to go somewhere and take a break from your devices, one of the travel influencers shared an interesting location. This island is so isolated that there is no telephone connection.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Why you should visit Easter Island

The travel influencer told us about her trip to Easter Island. It is the most isolated place on Earth, with fewer than 7,000 people.

The island is located in the southeastern Pacific Ocean, about 3,200 km from Chile. LATAM Airlines operates flights to this isolated island once a day from Chile's capital, Santiago.

Easter Island was discovered in 1772, and in 1995, UNESCO added it to the list of World Heritage Sites.

It is quite small and can be fully explored by car in half a day.

The island's trademark is the huge Moai statues made of volcanic stone. According to legend, they symbolise the spirits of deceased ancestors.

The island has "almost no mobile phone connection", but the traveller said that there is WiFi.

