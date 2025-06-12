Top 4 misunderstood signs in Europe — what drivers should know

A street with road signs. Photo: pexels.com

Are you planning a trip to Europe this summer? Regardless of whether you are travelling by your own car or a rented one, it is very important to know what to expect on the road.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Advertisement

Beware! Frogs

These signs are commonly installed in Germany. It warns drivers about the seasonal migration of amphibians in the area — these creatures often jump onto the road, especially in spring. Drivers should slow down and be more vigilant when they see this sign.

Beware! Frogs sign. Photo: Shutterstock

Alternate route: Start and End

No one likes to be stuck in traffic, and these signs can help drivers avoid it. The sign with no lines indicates the beginning of the proposed detour, while the sign with three diagonal lines indicates the end of the alternative route. These signs help drivers navigate a busy road.

Alternate route: Start and End sign. Photo: Shutterstock

Low beams ahead

This sign informs drivers that they should switch their headlights to low beam for the next section of road. This is important for safety and to avoid fines — high beams can blind oncoming drivers and increase the risk of accidents.

Low beams ahead sign. Photo: Shutterstock

Snow chains required

This sign may look a little dramatic, but it simply means that snow chains (also called tyre chains) are mandatory on certain road sections in winter. They improve traction on icy or snowy surfaces to effectively prevent loss of control.

Snow chains required sign. Photo: Shutterstock

As a reminder, we previously talked about the most beautiful castles that everyone should see. We also wrote about the reasons why tourists can be fined €500 in Italy.