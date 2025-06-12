Top 4 misunderstood signs in Europe — what drivers should know

Europe's most misunderstood road signs — a selection
Are you planning a trip to Europe this summer? Regardless of whether you are travelling by your own car or a rented one, it is very important to know what to expect on the road.
The Daily Express writes about it.
Beware! Frogs
These signs are commonly installed in Germany. It warns drivers about the seasonal migration of amphibians in the area — these creatures often jump onto the road, especially in spring. Drivers should slow down and be more vigilant when they see this sign.
Alternate route: Start and End
No one likes to be stuck in traffic, and these signs can help drivers avoid it. The sign with no lines indicates the beginning of the proposed detour, while the sign with three diagonal lines indicates the end of the alternative route. These signs help drivers navigate a busy road.
Low beams ahead
This sign informs drivers that they should switch their headlights to low beam for the next section of road. This is important for safety and to avoid fines — high beams can blind oncoming drivers and increase the risk of accidents.
Snow chains required
This sign may look a little dramatic, but it simply means that snow chains (also called tyre chains) are mandatory on certain road sections in winter. They improve traction on icy or snowy surfaces to effectively prevent loss of control.
