Main Travel Europe's most misunderstood road signs — a selection

Europe's most misunderstood road signs — a selection

Ua en ru
Publication time 12 June 2025 15:40
Top 4 misunderstood signs in Europe — what drivers should know
A street with road signs. Photo: pexels.com
Are you planning a trip to Europe this summer? Regardless of whether you are travelling by your own car or a rented one, it is very important to know what to expect on the road.

The Daily Express writes about it.

Beware! Frogs

These signs are commonly installed in Germany. It warns drivers about the seasonal migration of amphibians in the area — these creatures often jump onto the road, especially in spring. Drivers should slow down and be more vigilant when they see this sign.

Europe's most misunderstood road signs — a selection — photo 1
Beware! Frogs sign. Photo: Shutterstock

Alternate route: Start and End 

No one likes to be stuck in traffic, and these signs can help drivers avoid it. The sign with no lines indicates the beginning of the proposed detour, while the sign with three diagonal lines indicates the end of the alternative route. These signs help drivers navigate a busy road. 

Europe's most misunderstood road signs — a selection — photo 2
Alternate route: Start and End sign. Photo: Shutterstock

Low beams ahead 

This sign informs drivers that they should switch their headlights to low beam for the next section of road. This is important for safety and to avoid fines — high beams can blind oncoming drivers and increase the risk of accidents.

Europe's most misunderstood road signs — a selection — photo 3
Low beams ahead sign. Photo: Shutterstock

Snow chains required

This sign may look a little dramatic, but it simply means that snow chains (also called tyre chains) are mandatory on certain road sections in winter. They improve traction on icy or snowy surfaces to effectively prevent loss of control. 

Europe's most misunderstood road signs — a selection — photo 4
Snow chains required sign. Photo: Shutterstock

As a reminder, we previously talked about the most beautiful castles that everyone should see. We also wrote about the reasons why tourists can be fined €500 in Italy.

Julia Bray
Author
Julia Bray
