Severe Wildfires Threaten Resort on Spanish Island

Spanish authorities have warned tourists about the danger of wildfires in the popular holiday resort this summer. We are talking about the Canary Islands.

The Canary Islands are in danger

Spain's General Directorate of Emergencies has issued the warning for Tenerife, Grand Canaria, La Palma, La Gomera, and El Heirro.

The warning was issued as the rainy season ends on the island, when dry and hot calima winds begin to blow from the Sahara Desert. The authorities urged residents and tourists to be more vigilant.

Wildfires often occur during the summer months in Spain and neighboring Portugal. In particular, in October 2017, both countries were hit by hundreds of large wildfires that killed 45 people in Portugal and four in Spain.

In August 2023, about 12,000 people were evacuated from Tenerife due to "uncontrolled" wildfires.

