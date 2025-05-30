IKEA has built its first hotel — what does it look like?

The IKEA hotel. Photo: IKEA

The popular Swedish furniture chain IKEA has opened its first hotel in Spain. It is located on the Canary Islands, which are very popular among tourists.

IKEA builds hotels

Las Dunas de Santa Catalina Boutique House is the first two-star IKEA hotel to open on the island of Gran Canaria.

Don't expect to see any of the cult blue and yellow colors. The modern hotel, which has adults-only rooms, has more subdued interiors.

The small outdoor pool with sun loungers is located next to the hotel restaurant. It offers magnificent sea views. The restaurant also has a terrace where breakfast is served.

The only hint of the company's logo colors is in the bedrooms, where some rooms have blue or yellow bedspreads. The hotel offers double and triple rooms with pool or garden views.

Rooms at the IKEA hotel. Photo: IKEA

The pool area at the IKEA hotel. Photo: IKEA

Terrace at the IKEA hotel. Photo: IKEA

The hotel does not have a gym or spa, but breakfast is included in the room rate. Room prices start from EUR 125.

