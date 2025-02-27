How to spot hidden cameras in a hotel room — Tips for tourists

The entrance to a hotel room. Photo: Freepik

Hotels often install cameras in rooms to control theft. However, they rarely notify guests about them, which violates their privacy. We prepared a guide on how to spot hidden cameras in a hotel room, courtesy of Express.

How to check your room for hidden cameras

Private detective Aaron Bond said that the number of hidden cameras in hotels and rental housing has increased over the past few years. Therefore, it is very important to inspect the place where you are staying on vacation.

"Smoke detectors are a common hiding place because they provide an unobstructed view of the room. If a smoke detector looks different from others in the hotel, or something feels off about it, inspect it more closely," Bond recommends.

Camera in a hotel room. Photo: Freepik

Where hotel employees put hidden cameras:

Smoke detectors

Alarm clocks

TV screens

Air vents

Wall decorations

Fixtures and fittings

Small holes in walls or furniture.

If you notice a camera in your room, a private detective advises you to report such cases to the police and warn tourists in hotel reviews.

We're thrilled to share our earlier guide on what not to wear to the airport, as well as our tips on how to fit everything in a carry-on.