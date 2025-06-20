Spotify may launch lossless audio — code reveals clue

Spotify logo on a laptop screen. Photo: Unsplash

More than four years ago, Spotify first promised to launch uncompromising sound quality, but the service is still not available. Now, in the latest version of the app, there are signs of work on Lossless-level sound quality, which may indicate that the release is approaching.

TechCrunch writes about it.

What to expect from Spotify

Technologist and reverse engineer Chris Messina noticed new lines of code containing the word "lossless" in the desktop version of Spotify on June 18. They belong to reference cards that are supposed to explain the features and nuances of the tariff to users. In particular, one card states: "Lossless music, now in Premium", while another specifies the playback parameters — up to 24 bits/44.1 kHz.

There are also warnings: the program will notify you if a particular song is not available in Lossless or if the connection is too unstable for playback. A recommendation to listen to content on Spotify Connect-compatible devices or via a wired connection has also been added.

The Reddit user under the nickname u/bendotlc noticed similar links in the latest version of the mobile app: "Say hello to the best sound quality on Spotify. Listen to high-fidelity music in up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz." According to him, the feature is already present in the code but is currently disabled.

Similar leaks have appeared before, but the tariff has not yet been launched. In recent reports to investors, Spotify executives, including CEO Daniel Ek, only hinted that the company is investing in premium products for superfans, without specifying a timeline.

Business Director Alex Norstrom reiterated during the Q1 2025 quarterly call that creating higher tiers with new offerings will open up additional opportunities to delight users, and work is currently underway.

