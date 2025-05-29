Spotify tries to be like YouTube — users are dissatisfied

The Spotify logo on a laptop screen. Photo: Unsplash

Spotify has moved video podcast recommendations to the top of the home screen, right below the labels. Initial feedback shows greater engagement, but many listeners are annoyed that the service is moving away from its musical core.

Android Authority writes about it.

Advertisement

What are Spotify users dissatisfied with?

The update, announced yesterday, offers a personalised selection of video podcasts called "Picked for you", which works more like a discovery feed than a simple widget for the latest episode of your favorite show. According to the company, users are more likely to rate, save, and like new podcasts, but complaints have already surfaced on social media, with some saying that "Spotify is trying to become an all-in-one app." Parents are worried that videos will make it harder to control screen time, and that insufficiently accurate filters risk showing teenagers 18+ material.

To boost its video offering, Spotify has expanded the comment threads below podcasts, allowing creators to interact with the audience faster. A block with links to materials mentioned in the episode appeared below them: other podcasts, music, audiobooks, etc. The design of the elements is reminiscent of YouTube, and this only reinforces the feeling that the service is copying a competitor.

The home screen also has the new tab called "Following", where new episodes of subscribed podcasts are arranged chronologically. It replaced the New Episodes playlist, but deprived users of the ability to hide episodes or mark them as listened to, which were previously available.

Despite complaints, Spotify continues to break growth records. In its Q1 results report, the company announced another 5 million new premium subscribers, bringing its total number to 268 million.

As a reminder, in April 2025, YouTube once again topped the ranking of platforms by TV viewing time. That's the third month in a row that the service has held the lead, setting the new record for the share of viewer time since the beginning of such measurements.

We also wrote that while YouTube remains the most convenient platform for online video viewing, sometimes you need to save a video for offline access. There are legal and free ways to do this without installing third-party software or creating an account.