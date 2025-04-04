YouTube has added new video editing features to Shorts — What's new

The YouTube logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Pexels

YouTube is expanding its Shorts service, offering creators several new editing tools at once. Such actions coincide with the situation around TikTok, which may be banned in the United States in the coming days if its US operations are not sold.

This was reported by Neowin.

What new features will appear in YouTube Shorts

One of the new features will be an improved video editor that lets you organize clips faster, add music or text, and preview them. According to YouTube, this is a feature that content creators have been asking for in Shorts. The updated editor is scheduled for release in the spring.

Updated video editor in YouTube Shorts. Photo: YouTube

Another new feature is a tool that automatically synchronizes the montage to the rhythm of the selected track. If the video creator adds music, the algorithm adjusts the clips to match the tempo of the song.

In addition, YouTube is expanding the capabilities of templates in Shorts. Now you can grab photos from the library and use them in ready-made shorts with automatic attribution to the original template creator. Shorts templates typically include basic animations, backgrounds, and text styles. To use a particular option, simply click the Use Template button directly in the video.

Later this spring, content creators will get another useful tool — the ability to add stickers from their image gallery, and later YouTube plans to introduce artificial intelligence sticker generation based on text prompts.

Last year, YouTube introduced the Dream Screen feature, which allows creating AI backgrounds for Shorts. Now, it has been expanded with a new tool — Google's Veo 2 video generator.

We also wrote that views in Shorts videos will now be counted in a new way. The innovation is expected to help authors better track analytics.